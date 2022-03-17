News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tyler Hurley murder accused set to appear at Old Bailey

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:41 PM March 17, 2022
Updated: 12:57 PM March 17, 2022
Man to appear before Old Bailey after being charged with murder of woman found in Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, on Boxing Day

Carlton Tanueh, 18, will appear in custody at the Old Bailey after being charged with the murder of Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The man accused of murdering 16-year-old Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath is set to appear at the Old Bailey.

Carlton Tanueh, 18, was charged with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after Tyler was fatally stabbed on Monday afternoon (March 14).

He initially appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court yesterday – Wednesday, March 16.

The case was sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court, with Mr Tanueh to next appear in custody at a hearing provisionally scheduled for tomorrow (March 18).

Tyler - a talented footballer and former member of Romford Boxing Club - died in hospital hours after reportedly being stabbed on a Route 173 bus on High Road.

Following the attack, Mr Tanueh was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and later further arrested on suspicion of murder.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Chadwell Heath News

