Carlton Tanueh, 18, will appear in custody at the Old Bailey after being charged with the murder of Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The man accused of murdering 16-year-old Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath is set to appear at the Old Bailey.

Carlton Tanueh, 18, was charged with murder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place after Tyler was fatally stabbed on Monday afternoon (March 14).

He initially appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court yesterday – Wednesday, March 16.

The case was sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court, with Mr Tanueh to next appear in custody at a hearing provisionally scheduled for tomorrow (March 18).

Tyler - a talented footballer and former member of Romford Boxing Club - died in hospital hours after reportedly being stabbed on a Route 173 bus on High Road.

Following the attack, Mr Tanueh was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and later further arrested on suspicion of murder.