Tyler Hurley: Police return to stabbing scene as murder accused remanded

Tyler Hurley, 16, died after being stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14 - Credit: Met Police

The teenager accused of murdering schoolboy Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath has been remanded in custody as police return to the scene of the stabbing.

The 16-year-old Tyler died in hospital hours after being attacked on a route 173 bus on High Road, close to the junction with Woodlands Avenue, last Monday afternoon (March 14).

Carlton Taneuh, 18, has been charged with murder and appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at the same court on June 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

One week on from the attack, Met Police detectives investigating the alleged murder will return to the area as they appeal for witnesses and information.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "My officers will be back at the scene as we continue to gather information about the events that led to this tragic incident.

"If you have any information that you think could help this investigation then please either speak to one of my team or give police a call."

Anyone who saw or has information about the incident is asked to call 020 8345 3715 or 101 and provide the reference CAD 4741/14Mar.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Schoolboy stabbed on bus had bright future ahead of him, say teachers