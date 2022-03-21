News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Tyler Hurley: Police return to stabbing scene as murder accused remanded

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:20 PM March 21, 2022
Tyler Hurley, 16, was fatally stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14

Tyler Hurley, 16, died after being stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath on March 14 - Credit: Met Police

The teenager accused of murdering schoolboy Tyler Hurley in Chadwell Heath has been remanded in custody as police return to the scene of the stabbing.

The 16-year-old Tyler died in hospital hours after being attacked on a route 173 bus on High Road, close to the junction with Woodlands Avenue, last Monday afternoon (March 14).

Carlton Taneuh, 18, has been charged with murder and appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at the same court on June 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

One week on from the attack, Met Police detectives investigating the alleged murder will return to the area as they appeal for witnesses and information.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: "My officers will be back at the scene as we continue to gather information about the events that led to this tragic incident.

"If you have any information that you think could help this investigation then please either speak to one of my team or give police a call."

Anyone who saw or has information about the incident is asked to call 020 8345 3715 or 101 and provide the reference CAD 4741/14Mar.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Schoolboy stabbed on bus had bright future ahead of him, say teachers

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Chadwell Heath News

Don't Miss

Chadwell Heath, where the alleged incident happened. 

Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Chadwell Heath...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Can you help find missing 49-year-old Vioriel?

London Live News

Missing: Man who disappeared from hospital A&E

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Beam Park

Beam Park

Beam Park boost as council agrees to buy more than 900 homes

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Artist impression of Dagenham Green development

Planning and Development

Councillors approve outline plan for 3,500 homes at ex-Ford stamping plant

Alastair Lockhart, LDRS

Logo Icon