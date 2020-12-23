News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham leisure centre vandal causes £130k worth of damage

Jon King

Published: 5:39 PM December 23, 2020   
CCTV image of vandalism suspect

Do you know this person? - Credit: LBBD

A vandal has been caught on CCTV battering a leisure centre's windows causing damage worth £130,000.

Footage shows the culprit hammer the glass surrounding the whole of Becontree Leisure Centre between 3.30 and 4am on Monday, December 21.

A total of 39 panes were damaged in the attack. They now need to be replaced at a cost which Barking and Dagenham Council estimates to be in the region of £130,000.

CCTV image of vandalism suspect

The council is appealing for neighbours and motorists to call Crimestoppers if they recognise this person. - Credit: LBBD

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said: “While we as a community are trying to fight Covid and keep people safe, this is not only irresponsible, it is also taking much needed resources which would have been better spent providing much needed services for our vulnerable residents."

“I am appealing to residents and also motorists who may have been driving past at the time and witnessed this dastardly act, or to anyone who may recognise the suspect to please get in touch."

If you think you know this person, or can help the police with their investigations, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed there have been no arrests but enquiries continue.

Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

