Vishal Gohel, who was found dead in his flat in Bushey - Credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit

A date has been set for a murder trial involving three Barking women after a man was found dead in his flat last month.

A murder probe was launched after the body of Vishal Gohel was discovered to be unresponsive inside a flat in Bushey High Street, Hertfordshire, on the night of January 23.

The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Four people have since been charged with his murder.

Two women from Barking - Georgia Bruce-Annan, 20, of Harts Lane, and 21-year-old Faith Hoppie, of Blake Avenue in Upney - appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 4 ) after being charged with murder the day before.

Another Barking women, Tianna Edwards-Hancock, 18, of Fresh Wharf Road was charged with murder on Friday alongside 21-year-old Tervin Leslie, of Hurst Street in Brixton.

The pair appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court the following day.

All four defendants were then charged with murder on Tuesday - February 8 - at St Albans Crown Court and remanded in custody.

A plea and trial preparation hearing at the same court has been set for March 30, and a trial date has been provisionally set for June 27.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until March 4.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “While we have now charged four people with murder, we are still keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with any information, no matter how small it might seem, it could be vital for our investigation

"Specially trained officers are supporting Vishal’s family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

To report information call 01707 355666 quoting Op Pochade, or use the national major incident public reporting site at bit.ly/3HIATeZ.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.