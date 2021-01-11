Warning over 'blatant' lockdown breaches after Dagenham house party
- Credit: Google
East London police have warned they will enforce "blatant breaches" of lockdown rules after breaking up a house party in Dagenham.
Police were called to Coulson Close on Friday, January 8, with reports a house party had been going “all day”.
Officers found evidence of a party, dispersed the people there and issued fixed penalty notices to the householder and another attendee.
East Area basic command unit (BCU) Commander, Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, said: "Police officers at East Area BCU continue to work closely with our local council partners to ensure that everyone is following the rules during lockdown.
“If we come across blatant breaches of these rules, we may move quickly to enforcement action and this will certainly be the case with large gatherings, such as house parties and unlicensed music events.
“The police have a key part to play during this pandemic and officers are putting themselves at risk every day as we continue to respond and deal with all types of calls, so please follow the health advice and keep the pressure off the NHS at this critical time.”
