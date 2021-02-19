Dagenham man sentenced to life for 'brutal' knife attack murder

Published: 10:45 AM February 19, 2021

Warrick Carson of Bushway, Dagenham, was found guilty of murder after Abdulrahman Nassor Juma. - Credit: MPS

A man has been jailed for murdering a 23-year-old who was stabbed with Rambo-style knives in a "brutal" attack.

Warrick Carson of Bushway, Dagenham, was found guilty of murder after Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was killed near his home in Barking on the night of May 17, 2018.

The 25-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 18 where he was jailed for life for his role in the murder following a unanimous verdict from the jury.

He was brought to justice following a two-and-a-half year long police investigation and will serve a minimum of 26 years.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma was 23-years-old when he was stabbed 18 times in the street near his Barking home. - Credit: MPS

Nassor Mohammed, Mani’s father, said: "I have relived the CCTV of my son being killed so many times. I have seen him trying to shield himself from his murderers, tumbling to the floor as his killers mercilessly continue to stab him. They made sure there was no life left in him.

"No parent should ever have to see this. It’s an image I will never be able to get out of my head. I will never forgive those that took his life. I had so much hope for him but in a flash he was gone – taken by those once his friends and even a relative."

The victim, known as Mani to friends, knew his attackers through school or relatives.

Floral tributes left at the scene. - Credit: Ken Mears

Det Insp Rita Tierney said: "This was a planned and co-ordinated attack and Mani never stood a chance when he was set upon.

"I cannot imagine how scared he must have been that night. No one deserves to die that way.

"It’s not just Mani who suffered - for more than two years his family have waited for Carson to be brought to justice.

"While nothing can make up for the loss of Mani, I hope the verdict will at least bring his family a little peace."

She paid tribute to officers, the community and legal team for helping secure the verdict.

"The community will be a lot safer as a result of Carson now being behind bars. People must remember they can play a really important role in tackling violent crime," she said.

A plaque dedicated to Abdulrahman on the Harts Lane Estate. - Credit: Ken Mears

Police were called to reports of the stabbing in Crows Road close to Harts Lane where officers and paramedics found Abdulrahman suffering catastrophic stab injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The pathologist said the wounds showed more than one knife was used in the attack.

The Old Bailey heard Abdulrahman was alone outside a block of flats in Harts Lane when a white BMW pulled up near him.

Two men dashed out of the car and immediately launched the attack. Abdulrahman kicked-off his flip flops and ran away barefoot, but his attackers caught up and continued to stab him.

As Abdulrahman was being attacked, the driver and a passenger in the BMW turned the car around 180 degrees so it was ready to make-off.

Within two minutes and 17 seconds of leaving the car, both knifemen got back in and sped off.

Mobile phone analysis as well as CCTV footage linked the suspects to the murder scene.

Carson was charged with Abdulrahman's murder on November 20, 2018. In a police interview, he chose to say nothing in response to questions. A motive for the brutal attack has never been fully established.

Judge Angela Rafferty QC, in sentencing Carson, praised the family for their exceptional courage throughout both murder trials and the Met for a thorough investigation.

Three of Carson’s accomplices have already been jailed for the murder.

Iki Mohammed Ali, 25, of Maud Gardens, Barking, and Syed Fahad, also 25, of Salisbury Avenue, Barking, were sentenced at the Old Bailey on July 22. They are serving a minimum of 23 years each.

Jonathan Mulangala, 24, from Tottenham, was jailed for murder, as well as for a charge of attempted murder on another male in a separate incident in April 2018.

He is serving 32 years for Abdulrahman’s murder, as well as 18 years for attempted murder and eight months for possession of an offensive weapon for the separate incident, all to be served concurrently.

Ali was arrested on June 1, 2018, while Fahad – who had fled the country after the attack – was arrested on July 2, 2018. Mulangala was arrested by officers on July 25, 2018.