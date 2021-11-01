Witness appeal after two men critically injured in Barking

In the last five years, over a billion pounds has been invested by City Hall into policing and boosting officer numbers - Credit: Met Police

Police officers who are investigating the cause of two men who were left critically injured in Barking are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Yesterday (October 31) police were called just after 4am to reports of a stabbing in East Street.

At the scene officers, who attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS), found three men, all aged in their late 20s.

All three men were taken to hospital for treatment with two of the men in critical condition, one having sustained stab injuries and the other with head injuries.

The third man sustained an injury to his hand.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference "1982/31oct”.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at on 0800 555 111.



