Woman, 68, attacked in Dagenham

Published: 2:12 PM June 4, 2021

Police were called to reports of a woman assaulted in Dagenham Road on Wednesday, June 2. - Credit: Google

A 68-year-old woman has been attacked in Dagenham.

The pensioner was found by police after they were called to reports of an assault in Dagenham Road at about 11.10am on Wednesday, June 2.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said she did not require hospital treatment and no arrests have been made.

She added: "Having conducted a thorough investigation and exhausted all lines of enquiry, the case has been closed pending any new information being received."

The attack came in the same week Barking and Dagenham Council urged businesses to sign up to a safe haven scheme aimed at providing refuge for anyone under threat.

Four hotspots where women report not feeling safe were identified following a public survey. These are Barking Station, Barking town centre, Station Parade and Heathway, Dagenham.

Anyone with new information about the attack in Dagenham Road should contact the police on 101 or get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.