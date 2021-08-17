Woman found in Barking with head injury as police make arrest
- Credit: PA
A woman has been found with a head injury and a second arrested after a "disturbance" in Barking.
Police confirm they were called at 9.30pm Sunday, August 15 to reports of a disturbance in Longbridge Road.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found the 60-year-old woman was with a head injury.
"She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged."
A 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. She remains in custody at an east London police station.
Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6999/15Aug. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
