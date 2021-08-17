Woman found in Barking with head injury as police make arrest

Published: 7:23 AM August 17, 2021

A woman was found in Longbridge Road, Barking, suffering from a head wound on Sunday (August 15). - Credit: PA

A woman has been found with a head injury and a second arrested after a "disturbance" in Barking.

Police confirm they were called at 9.30pm Sunday, August 15 to reports of a disturbance in Longbridge Road.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found the 60-year-old woman was with a head injury.

"She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged."

A 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. She remains in custody at an east London police station.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6999/15Aug. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.