News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Crime

Woman found in Barking with head injury as police make arrest

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:23 AM August 17, 2021   
Met Police file photo

A woman was found in Longbridge Road, Barking, suffering from a head wound on Sunday (August 15). - Credit: PA

A woman has been found with a head injury and a second arrested after a "disturbance" in Barking.

Police confirm they were called at 9.30pm Sunday, August 15 to reports of a disturbance in Longbridge Road. 

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found the 60-year-old woman was with a head injury.

"She was taken to hospital and has since been discharged."

A 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. She remains in custody at an east London police station. 

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6999/15Aug. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Have your say on 3,500-home plan for former Dagenham Ford Stamping Plant
  2. 2 Becontree Forever Weekender draws thousands to Parsloes Park
  3. 3 Woman found in Barking with head injury as police make arrest
  1. 4 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
  2. 5 Where is your favourite pub, restaurant or cafe in east London?
  3. 6 Police arrest male 'seen with knife' in Dagenham
  4. 7 'Such a joy': Dagenham fun day held in honour of Valence House volunteer
  5. 8 'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham
  6. 9 Road and rail delays across east London next week
  7. 10 Second Covid jab call for people who got first vaccine at Stratford event
Crime
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dagenham Farm trainee Rae, farm worker Ashlea and trainee Gemma

Food and Drink

Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
fire engines

London Fire Brigade

Investigation after house fire in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Students celebrate at Brampton Manor Academy in London, as they receive their A-Level results. Pictu

Brampton Manor Academy

A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places...

Helen William, PA

Logo Icon
Rainham and Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas

Barking and Dagenham Council

Jon Cruddas MP slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon