Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking

Published: 2:18 PM June 28, 2021

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to reports of a fight in Barking.

Officers and paramedics found a women with a stab wound and slash marks on her arms in London Road at 3.50am on Sunday, June 27.

A 32-year-old man was also found with injuries.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Both were taken to a hospital in east London where their injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing."

On their release from hospital, the woman, who is also aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 33-year-old woman also went to hospital and was arrested on suspicion of affray after being discharged.

The police spokesperson said her injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Both the women who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further CCTV and witness enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.