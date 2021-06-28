Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to reports of a fight in Barking.
Officers and paramedics found a women with a stab wound and slash marks on her arms in London Road at 3.50am on Sunday, June 27.
A 32-year-old man was also found with injuries.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "Both were taken to a hospital in east London where their injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing."
On their release from hospital, the woman, who is also aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of affray.
A 33-year-old woman also went to hospital and was arrested on suspicion of affray after being discharged.
The police spokesperson said her injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.
Both the women who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further CCTV and witness enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.