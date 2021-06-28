News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking

Jon King

Published: 2:18 PM June 28, 2021   
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to reports of a fight in London Road, Barking at 3.50am on Sunday (June 27). - Credit: Google

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to reports of a fight in Barking.

Officers and paramedics found a women with a stab wound and slash marks on her arms in London Road at 3.50am on Sunday, June 27.

A 32-year-old man was also found with injuries. 

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Both were taken to a hospital in east London where their injuries were deemed to be non-life-threatening and non-life-changing."

On their release from hospital, the woman, who is also aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 33-year-old woman also went to hospital and was arrested on suspicion of affray after being discharged. 

The police spokesperson said her injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Both the women who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further CCTV and witness enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

