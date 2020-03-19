Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Sadiq Khan suggests further delays to Crossrail are ‘inevitable’

PUBLISHED: 12:59 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 19 March 2020

Neil Lancefield, PA

Sadiq Khan has warned that it is 'inevitable' the coronavirus will delay Crossrail further. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sadiq Khan has warned that it is 'inevitable' the coronavirus will delay Crossrail further. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The Mayor of London has suggested the Crossrail project could be further delayed because of coronavirus.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PAMayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Sadiq Khan said it is “inevitable” that the troubled project - already behind schedule and over budget - will be affected by the outbreak.

The mayor was asked by Caroline Pigeon, deputy chairwoman of the London Assembly’s transport committee, if the virus could close down some construction sites and push the scheme’s start date back even further.

Mr Khan replied: “If I’m saying only essential workers should go to work, if I’m saying the best way to reduce the spread of the virus is to stay at home unless you have to work, that is an impact.

You may also want to watch:

“The Crossrail team will do what they can to work remotely where they can but some of the things you need to be physically there to do. So I think it’s inevitable.”

He added Crossrail Ltd chief executive Mark Wild told him on Monday, March 16, that the project was still running to the latest schedule, which involved it opening in summer 2021.

But the mayor acknowledged that “things have changed” since then.

The railway - which will run between Berkshire and Essex via central London - was due to open in December 2018, and its budget was set at £16billion in 2007.

But it has been hit by a series of delays and cost increases, meaning it is at least two-and-a-half years behind schedule and has an estimated bill of £18bn.

Most Read

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council launches community project to support vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Darren Rodwell has revealed plans to support those in self-isolation. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking cafe and bar wins community award

The Boathouse in Barking. Picture: Jamie Wills

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Most Read

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed at Dagenham care home

gv BHRUT coronavirus pod

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council launches community project to support vulnerable people during coronavirus pandemic

Cllr Darren Rodwell has revealed plans to support those in self-isolation. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking cafe and bar wins community award

The Boathouse in Barking. Picture: Jamie Wills

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs seek plan to complete season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Sadiq Khan suggests further delays to Crossrail are ‘inevitable’

Sadiq Khan has warned that it is 'inevitable' the coronavirus will delay Crossrail further. Picture: Mike Brooke

Town Hall chiefs agree to sell former Dagenham depot to make way for new special school

Cllr Dominic Twomey described the sale of the site as a 'win win'. Picture: LBBD

Next phase of Barking Riverside development to launch next month

Artist's impression of the Fielders Quarter development. Picture: Bellway
Drive 24