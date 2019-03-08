Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘It’s history’: Crowd gathers to see Prince Harry during Dagenham visit

PUBLISHED: 18:45 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:53 11 April 2019

The Duke of Sussex greets the crowd outside the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

The Duke of Sussex greets the crowd outside the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The crowd broke into joyful cheers as Prince Harry arrived to open the brand new Future Youth Zone in Parsloes Park.

Amiral Lawal, Eva Nwosa, Jonmark Nwosa and Toyin Lawal. Picture: Catherine LoughAmiral Lawal, Eva Nwosa, Jonmark Nwosa and Toyin Lawal. Picture: Catherine Lough

Clutching flags decorated with the Royal crest, as well as Union Jacks, families were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Duke of Sussex, with some arriving hours beforehand to see him.

Waiting for him to arrive with daughter Amirah, 12, Toyin Lawal said: “The children are so excited to see him – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Normally you only see him on TV so this is really different. And he’s a good bloke!”

Sisters Beigh and Suzie Anum. Picture: Catherine LoughSisters Beigh and Suzie Anum. Picture: Catherine Lough

His friend Eva Nwosa was there with son Jonmark, 12, who said: “Seeing Prince Harry is an experience that we don’t really get here in Dagenham, so it’s quite special.”

“It’s history,” says Kelly Brosnan, who was waiting with sons Kian and Aaron.

“And I love what he does for kids and for communities. We’ve never really had anything like this in Dagenham before so it’s really exciting.”

Elizabeth Pate and daughter Olivia. Picture: Catherine LoughElizabeth Pate and daughter Olivia. Picture: Catherine Lough

She praised the centre for providing facilities for lower-income families – it will include an indoor climbing wall, dance and drama studio, music room and recording studio.

“The kids can gain new skills there and find out what they’re good at,” she said.

Professor Chris Imafidon, who works with young people through the Excellence in Education programme, said: “Prince Harry showed he has a heart for children and youth.

Professor Chris Imafidon. Picture: Catherine LoughProfessor Chris Imafidon. Picture: Catherine Lough

“He genuinely connects with people and is interested in what they have to say – for him to come to Dagenham is a testimony to his commitment to the less privileged.”

Sisters Beigh and Suzie Anum were waiting outside as their sister, who is 14, had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry in person.

“We’re here to get into the community spirit,” Suzie said. “Our sister was over the moon.”

Caleb Lopez-Wells, Lisa Wells, Donna Staples, Sophie Staples, Hallie Lopez-Wells and front, Lewis Say and Tommy Lopez-Wells. Picture: Catherine LoughCaleb Lopez-Wells, Lisa Wells, Donna Staples, Sophie Staples, Hallie Lopez-Wells and front, Lewis Say and Tommy Lopez-Wells. Picture: Catherine Lough

Lisa Wells, who was there with sons Caleb and Tommy and daughter Hallie, said: “He’s such a down-to-earth person. He does a lot for mental health and ordinary people – I think he’s a really lovely bloke.”

Hallie, 16, was so overcome with emotion that she cried.

The family, whose son, Tommy, has Down’s syndrome, are all involved with charity Young Carers, supported by the Queen’s Trust.

Related articles

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Prince Harry due to visit Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone today

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Siddle leads way for Essex at Surrey

Peter Siddle of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Prince Harry officially opens Dagenham’s Future Youth Zone

The Duke of Sussex gives a team talk to young rugby players. Picture: Ken Mears

Football: Barking & Dagenham girls suffer rare loss

Barking & Dagenham district girls goalkeeper Mei Wang (Pic: B&D District)

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Opener Browne reveals Essex are gunning for Surrey

Nick Browne in batting action for Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists