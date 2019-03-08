Poll

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

The council’s planning chiefs have given the thumbs up to two new tower blocks neither of which include social housing.

Crown House is up for demolition now that plans for 396 homes have been approved by Barking and Dagenham Council planning chiefs. Picture: JON KING Crown House is up for demolition now that plans for 396 homes have been approved by Barking and Dagenham Council planning chiefs. Picture: JON KING

Developers want to demolish Crown House in Linton Road, Barking, and build 396 homes in high rises of nine to 29 storeys. The plans were approved at Barking Town Hall on Monday.

During the planning committee meeting, Cllr Andrew Achilleos asked whether a viability study was carried out to see if dwellings for the homeless and people in temporary accommodation could be included.

However, a council officer said the scheme did not require such an assessment.

The car free development sees one building of 169 below-market rate homes. Of these 30pc are low cost rents, 35pc affordable rents and 35pc shared ownership.

The remaining 227 homes would be private and in the second block.

According to the council there are more than 7,000 households on its housing waiting list.

The development also includes 430 square metres of commercial floorspace.

Objector, Paul Scott, of the Barking and Dagenham Heritage Conservation Group told the committee: “[The scheme] will overshadow the heritage area, Barking Baptist Church and Kings Lounge.

“The amount of people living there will put a great strain on local services.”

Out of 562 neighbours consulted over the project, 21 objections were received including from the nearby Barking Enterprise Centre and Cambridge House.

John Cutler – from estate agents Strutt and Parker acting for Cambridge House’s owner – warned that at three metres the planned development was too close to the existing block of flats.

But the council’s regeneration firm, Be First, and developer Lightquote Limited argued the Crown House site provided a key opportunity to redevelop Barking town centre.

Darkened glass on the lowers floors of the new build next to Cambridge House would address privacy concerns, they argued.

The exisiting Crown House building is of little architectural merit and can’t be redeveloped because it contains asbestos, the applicants also said.

And the loss of Linton Road car park wouldn’t affect Barking market traders who left their vehicles there during the day because they could now park at Vicarage Field shopping centre.

Before the vote, the council’s officer dismissed concerns about the design’s impact on sunlight, privacy, height, and the loss of the existing building and car park in Linton Road.

Seven councillors voted to approve the plans while Cllr Achilleos abstained.