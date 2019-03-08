Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas backs anti-Alzheimer's campaign

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas is backing a push for more research into Alzheimer's disease and for more public awareness about the condition.

The lawmaker is joining Alzheimer's Research UK to make people aware that the condition is not an inevitable part of getting older.

According to the charity, the brain can lose the weight of an orange as the disease develops. To highlight that, it's asking people to help spread #ShareTheOrange.

Mr Cruddas said: "There are currently 1,228 people living with dementia in my constituency and, with an ageing population, it is important that people know the facts.

"I'm urging residents to 'Share the Orange' and support organisations such as Alzheimer's Research UK to help bring about life-changing treatments for dementia sooner."

"Diseases like Alzheimer's are not a normal part of the ageing process. They are physical diseases that damage the brain. This is the message at the heart of Alzheimer's Research UK's Share the Orange campaign."

More information can be found at alzheimersresearchuk.org.