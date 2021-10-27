News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas in 'crisis' warning over local plan

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 9:22 AM October 27, 2021   
Dagenham and Rainham MP comments on social care reform plans

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas believes in the need for social care reform, but says the planned hike to National Insurance is 'not the way to do it'. - Credit: Pawel Szewczyk

Jon Cruddas has warned of a potential crisis in services while calling for people to comment on the local plan.

The remarks from the MP for Dagenham and Rainham came after Barking and Dagenham Council published its draft plan for the borough, which includes plans to build 44,000 homes.

This mooted surge in development has sparked Mr Cruddas' concerns: "This is an important moment for people and it is vital they have their say.

"The draft local plan is proposing thousands of homes across Dagenham which will raise questions around infrastructure such as school places, health facilities, transport and access to green space."

Under the plan, areas including Dagenham Heathway, Dagenham East and Chadwell Heath are earmarked for high density development.

You may also want to watch:

This includes reimagining Ibscott Close and the Freshwater Lane, Selinas Lane industrial estate.

The plans also seek to generate 20,000 jobs and promote green initiatives.

Most Read

  1. 1 16-year-old boy stabbed in Dagenham
  2. 2 Arrest after girl, 14, found with facial injuries in Dagenham
  3. 3 Company fined £3k after supermarket in Dagenham sold booze to minor
  1. 4 How Dagenham are you? Take our quiz to find out.
  2. 5 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  3. 6 Primary pupils share Black History Month learning with mayor
  4. 7 Barking and Dagenham to develop planning app in new digital tools pilot
  5. 8 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  6. 9 Urgent call for volunteer stewards at booster jab sites
  7. 10 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week

"It’s clear there’s a huge demand for more quality homes for ordinary people and it’s clear we also need the right infrastructure to go with development," Mr Cruddas added.

A spokesperson for the council's regeneration arm, Be First, welcomed the MP's appeal for comments.

Be First says infrastructure needs are addressed in the plan and the council is proud of its record delivering London's "largest" council homes building programme.

They state that 85 per cent of homes built went to locals while three quarters of those built or in the pipeline are at "genuinely affordable" prices.

After the government pulled support for a new railway station at Beam Park, Mr Cruddas raised concerns about overdevelopment and lack of essential services.

Mr Cruddas said: "We know existing services are underfunded and overstretched. People can’t see their GP; A&E waiting times are at record highs; schools are close to capacity; transport links need investment and our high streets need support.

"Building thousands of new homes will help tackle the housing crisis, but if we do not secure the funding to put proper services and amenities in place, we run the risk of creating a new crisis."

In response, Be First's spokesperson pointed to school places provision, £1.5million invested in parks, more police and a leisure hub in Barking Riverside as evidence of efforts made so far.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/local-plan-review

The consultation runs until November 28.

Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A tunnel is proposed to replace this section of the A13. Picture: Andrew Baker

Planning and Development

Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham

Alastair Lockhart LDRS

Logo Icon
File photo dated 2/9/2014 of the Thames Barrier. Tony Blair's Government was urged to consider occas

Flooding

Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The number of illicit affairs in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Kitchen knives for sale in a store in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Retail

Three shops 'fail test purchases' after joining safe knife selling scheme

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon