Dagenham university to help students affected by GSM London closure

CU London is offering GSM London students the chance to finish their studies in Dagenham. Picture: CU London CU London

CU London is offering to help students affected by the closure of a higher education provider by giving them the chance to finish their studies in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The campus, based in the former civic centre, has identified courses and put support in place to enable undergraduates at GSM London a chance to continue their studies.

GSM London, which had more than 3,500 students across campuses in Greenwich and Greenford, entered administration last month.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Ginn, associate pro-vice chancellor at CU London, said: "When GSM London announced it was to stop teaching, our immediate thought was how we could help the students affected.

"Any student who joins us from GSM London will receive credit for the studies they have already completed, and they will also benefit from CU London's offer of multiple start dates.

"There is no need for students to start in September if they are not ready."

For more information, visit coventry.ac.uk or call 020 3873 0663.