Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Barking and Dagenham Council urges people to reduce their rubbish

Jon King

Published: 12:32 PM August 5, 2021   
bottles

Barking and Dagenham Council is encouraging people to waste less. - Credit: PA

People have been urged to reduce their rubbish to do more for the planet.

Barking and Dagenham Council has issued tips on cutting back on what gets thrown out in a bid to cut waste.

Cllr Syed Ghani, cabinet member for public realm, said: "Remembering to make these small and easy changes is a step-by-step process, but once we get into the habit we can notice big savings as well, which is always positive.

"Don’t forget to take advantage of our extended recycling scheme, which means you can now recycle more things at home while doing your bit for the planet – it’s a win, win."

According to Friends of the Earth, recycling can reduce the amount of new plastic created, save trees and energy.

The town hall stresses the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling. It suggests using reusable bags, buying loose items without packaging and making the most of leftovers.

More items - including glass and mixed plastics - can be recycled too.

For more visit lbbd.gov.uk/reduce-your-waste and for details on recycling go to lbbd.gov.uk/what-goes-in-your-bins

