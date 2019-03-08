Search

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured in traffic light collision at Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 14:57 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 11 August 2019

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident in which a cyclist was seriously injured at traffic lights in Dagenham.

They were called just before 10.30 yesterday morning to the accident in Valence Avenue, at the junction with Green Lane.

The car driver was arrested at the scene "on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving" and is being held in custody, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

The cyclist, in his 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was said to be in a critical condition. Police are trying to locate his next of kin.

The Met's Serious Collision investigation unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to dial 101, using reference CAD 7749/10Aug.

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

'It's an attack on working people' : Proposed Thames View CPZ roll out slammed by neighbours

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King

Chadwell Heath fatal stabbing victim died after brawl, court hears

Ismaila Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

SNEL Div 3: Woodford Green get better of Goresbrook; Ardleigh Green & Havering earn big win

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Driver held after cyclist is badly injured in traffic light collision at Dagenham

Valence Avenue junction with Green Lane where cyclist was injured in Dagenham. Picture: Google

Post letters: Goresbrook School, Brexit and the young, fly-tipping and parking and support refugees

Goresbrook School pupils are celebrating a good Ofsted report. Picture: UNITED LEARNING

Opinion: Can being clever be cool?

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen wants to solve the wealth-based education gap.

National League: Halifax Town 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Daggers boss Peter Taylor (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
