Care home puts on mini-carnival for Dagenham residents

Dancers at DABD's carnival-themed party on August 31 in Dagenham. Picture: DABD. DABD

A Dagenham home for the disabled has hosted a carnival-themed party to bring the community, residents and staff together.

Samantha Combie, the manager of DABD’s personal support service, with a resident at the home. Picture: DABD. Samantha Combie, the manager of DABD’s personal support service, with a resident at the home. Picture: DABD.

An independent living home in Lodge Avenue put on the event, which had food, drinks and activities from a multitude of different cultures and backgrounds, including steel pans, carnival dancers and face painting.

DABD (formerly known as the Disablement Association of Barking and Dagenham) hosted the party.

Barry Newman is a resident at the care home.

"I have never experienced anything like this before," he said.

"I loved the food, the costumes and steel pan was great. Very excited to see what we will have next."

Samantha Combie, the manager of DABD's personal support service, commented: "I am very pleased with the support from our staff, who volunteered their time to make this carnival a success, and have received wonderful feedback from our residents."

More information about DABD can be found at dabd.org.uk or by calling 020 8592 8603.