Care home puts on mini-carnival for Dagenham residents

PUBLISHED: 15:33 06 September 2019

Dancers at DABD's carnival-themed party on August 31 in Dagenham. Picture: DABD.

DABD

A Dagenham home for the disabled has hosted a carnival-themed party to bring the community, residents and staff together.

Samantha Combie, the manager of DABD’s personal support service, with a resident at the home. Picture: DABD.Samantha Combie, the manager of DABD’s personal support service, with a resident at the home. Picture: DABD.

An independent living home in Lodge Avenue put on the event, which had food, drinks and activities from a multitude of different cultures and backgrounds, including steel pans, carnival dancers and face painting.

DABD (formerly known as the Disablement Association of Barking and Dagenham) hosted the party.

Barry Newman is a resident at the care home.

"I have never experienced anything like this before," he said.

"I loved the food, the costumes and steel pan was great. Very excited to see what we will have next."

Samantha Combie, the manager of DABD's personal support service, commented: "I am very pleased with the support from our staff, who volunteered their time to make this carnival a success, and have received wonderful feedback from our residents."

More information about DABD can be found at dabd.org.uk or by calling 020 8592 8603.

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

