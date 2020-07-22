Search

Building work starts on 56 ‘affordable’ homes in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 July 2020

L-R Eamon O'Malley from builder Mulalley, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First. Picture: Andy Baker

L-R Eamon O'Malley from builder Mulalley, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First. Picture: Andy Baker

Archant

Building work has started on more than 50 “affordable” homes.

In total 56 dwellings in Woodward Road, Dagenham are due to be built on the site which includes a locally listed library. Rents are expected to start from £168 a week for a two bedroom flat.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, visited the site with Iain Ferguson, commercial director of Be First and Eamon O’Malley of builders Mulalley.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s great to see work getting underway.”

You may also want to watch:

The new street will be made up of three to four-storey apartment blocks and three-storey mews houses. It includes open spaces, private gardens, balconies and terraces.

Iain Ferguson said: “The development is one of 11 projects Be First has already started this year as part of our drive to build really affordable and liveable homes for the people of Barking and Dagenham.”

Eamon O’Malley said: “It’s a credit to the council that they are continuing to invest in their community at this difficult time.”

The homes include 32 one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flats plus 13 three-bedroom houses.

The development is due to be finished in 2022.

