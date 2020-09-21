Dagenham maths teacher named London’s teacher of the year

A maths teacher has won an award for her outstanding work improving youngsters’ numeracy.

Alex Iacoviello who works at All Saints in Wood Lane, Dagenham, has won the London Teacher of the Year Award 2020 awarded by the Inspire Schools KM Charity.

Nick Pauro, deputy headteacher, said: “Alex’s form room sums up what she gives our pupils: time, an open door and an invitation to learn and progress.

“Alex embodies our ethos of respect, understanding, affection and humour with a forensic and creative way of helping pupils improve their numeracy skills.

“A 2019 King’s College London study found that more than half the UK working-age population has the numeracy level expected of a primary school child. So we are even more grateful for Alex’s now recognised work.”

Miss Iacoviello said: “I am honoured and very grateful for this award, but it is really all about me doing my job for our pupils and being part of a great maths department and school.

“It has given me satisfaction and even more passion for the community to make sure aspirations are high and skills improve.”