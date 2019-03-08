Search

Next phase of Beam Park estate up for approval after Sadiq Khan overrules council

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 November 2019

Beam Park is a joint development from L&Q and Countryside Properties. Picture: Be First

Beam Park is a joint development from L&Q and Countryside Properties. Picture: Be First

Archant

The second stage of ambitious plans to build 3,000 homes on an estate crossing two boroughs could be a step closer.

A computer generated image showing part of the second phase of the Beam Park estate which straddles Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Be FirstA computer generated image showing part of the second phase of the Beam Park estate which straddles Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Be First

Second phase plans to build a further 330 dwellings at the site of the former Ford assembly plant in Dagenham and Rainham have been put forward for approval at a meeting of Havering's strategic planning committee, council documents show.

Even though the next stage of the development is on the Barking and Dagenham side of the estate, the developers, Countryside Properties and L&Q, still have to get permission from Havering because of the scheme's importance.

No change is proposed to the Havering side of the development. The application up for discussion at Havering's strategic development meeting on November 7 is required to bring the scheme into line with Barking and Dagenham Council.

Havering town hall chiefs have been urged in a planning report ahead of the meeting to grant permission for the second phase.

The Beam Park estate's future had hit the buffers after Havering rejected the plans in spite of neighbouring Barking and Dagenham giving them the green light.

You may also want to watch:

Councillors on Havering's regulatory committee originally rejected the application over fears its proposed tower blocks would resemble "a carbuncle".

But the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was called in and overruled Havering's decision so the scheme could now progress to the second stage.

At a meeting at Barking town hall on October 16, councillors agreed to increase the number of new homes being built on the Dagenham side by almost 200, including 132 more affordable homes.

Welcoming that decision, Cllr Darren Rodwell said: "This is fantastic news and shows our determination to deliver more homes people can afford, together with great facilities and improved transport connections."

A total of 330 new homes will now be built in the second phase, up from 132, together with a new public leisure centre serving Beam Park and the wider community.

If agreed by Havering, the bid would then return to the mayor of London for final approval. Construction is scheduled to start next summer.

The overall proposals for the estate spanning from Dagenham to South Hornchurch include two new primary schools and nurseries, new community spaces and a Beam Park station operated by c2c.

