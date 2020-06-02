Search

Would-be thieves caught on CCTV trying to steal scooter in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 June 2020

CCTV captures a couple of suspects trying to steal a moped in Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

CCTV captures a couple of suspects trying to steal a moped in Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Archant

This is the moment a pair of uninvited guests attempt to steal a moped.

The would-be thieves were caught on CCTV in the driveway of a Dagenham home struggling together to cut through the scooter’s lock on June 1.

But after about 20 seconds of trying the pair are thwarted and make off empty-handed.

A Met spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.25pm. Two suspects made off and the bike wasn’t stolen.”

Among a range of security measures, the Met Police recommends using a disc, grip or D lock, chaining the bike to an object that can’t be moved and covering it up.

For more visit met.police.uk/scootersecurity

Anyone with information about the attempted theft should contact police on 101.

