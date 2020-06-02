Would-be thieves caught on CCTV trying to steal scooter in Dagenham
This is the moment a pair of uninvited guests attempt to steal a moped.
The would-be thieves were caught on CCTV in the driveway of a Dagenham home struggling together to cut through the scooter’s lock on June 1.
But after about 20 seconds of trying the pair are thwarted and make off empty-handed.
A Met spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.25pm. Two suspects made off and the bike wasn’t stolen.”
Among a range of security measures, the Met Police recommends using a disc, grip or D lock, chaining the bike to an object that can’t be moved and covering it up.
For more visit met.police.uk/scootersecurity
Anyone with information about the attempted theft should contact police on 101.
