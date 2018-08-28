Search

Youngsters receive Jack Petchey Awards at Sycamore Trust UK’s Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 December 2018

Francesca Cutri receiving her award. Picture: Robert Lamb

Archant

Youngsters were presented with awards at the Christmas party for Dagenham autism charity, Sycamore Trust UK.

Mayor Sanchia Alasia presenting Oscar Taviani with his Jack Petchey award. Picture: Robert LambMayor Sanchia Alasia presenting Oscar Taviani with his Jack Petchey award. Picture: Robert Lamb

Teenagers and young people who’ve been attending the charity’s youth groups and activities were presented with Jack Petchey awards, which recognise the outstanding achievements of young people across London and Essex.

The awards were presented by mayor of Barking and Dagenham, councillor Sanchia Alasia, a supporter of the charity.

Among the winners was Francesca Cutri, who’d come dressed as Santa for the occasion. Francesca has been an enthusiastic and active member of the trust for the past year, and she participates in the adult peer support group and autism steering group.

Awards were also given to Paul Odeyemi and Oscar Taviani, who have made great progress in the last 12 months. Oscar went on the charity’s away week to Stubbers, where he played a key role in helping his team leader, and Paul has been attending youth groups since 2016.

Oscar Taviani being presented with his award. Picture: Robert LambOscar Taviani being presented with his award. Picture: Robert Lamb

The awards evening was rounded off with a festive Christmas disco to congratulate the winners.

