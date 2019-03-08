Dagenham-born amputee breaks record as he completes 3,800-mile solo row

Prince Harry meets former marine Lee Spencer. Picture: The Endeavour Fund The Endeavour Fund

A Dagenham-born amputee has become the fastest person to row solo from Europe to South America.

Lee Spencer, who lost his right leg in 2014, broke the able-bodied record for the route by 36 days.

He took on the 3,800-mile challenge between Portugal and French Guiana to raise money for the Royal Marines Charity and the Endeavour Fund, beginning in January and finishing in the early hours of this morning.

Lee, who grew up in Dagenham but now lives in Devon, had served 24 years in the Royal Marines unscathed but was hit by flying debris as he stopped to help a motorist on the M3 in Surrey.

In addition to breaking the record for the fastest journey, Lee also became the first physically disabled person to row solo and unsupported from Europe to America.

He was forced to make a stop in the Canary Islands to fix his navigation system but comfortably beat the 96-day record set in 2002.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he “didn’t get much sleep” but “I have done 24 years as a Royal Marine so I am quite used to hardship”.

He said: “If I can beat a record, an able-bodied record, as a disabled man ... that is the reason why I wanted to do this - to prove that no one should be defined by disability.”