Dagenham Caged Bird Society invites public to take part in auction fundraiser

Dagenham Caged Bird Society is holding a fundraising auction on March 21. Picture: Jon King Archant

A caged bird society is inviting members of the public to attend its auction raising money for new equipment.

The Dagenham Caged Bird Society has already received a number of donations including greenfinches, bullfinches and equipment ahead of the auction on March 21.

People who aren't members of the club will be able to buy or auction lots on the day, but to meet government legislation they will need to purchase day membership for £2. Under 16s go free.

Lots will incur a 10 per cent commission to the club if sold. The auction will be run under government guidelines with the Animal and Plant Health Agency been notified.

The sale proceeds will go to the club's fund for new show staging.

People can book lots from 10am to 11am. The auction starts at 11pm and finishes at 1pm.

All British birds must be close rung. Any unfit or ill looking birds will not be accepted.

The event will be held at Wantz Hall, Rainham Road North, Dagenham.

Contact Richard Wilson on 07852 959 447 or info@dagenhamcbs.com to reserve lots. You can also message him via the club's Facebook page.