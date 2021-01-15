Lifeline Projects receives funding boost to help young people across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets
A Dagenham charity has been given a funding boost to help it support more young people across east London during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lifeline Projects made the announcement on Thursday, January 14, outlining the scope of what this funding will do in terms of expanding its support network.
Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, the charity will be able to employ two full-time and three part-time outreach development workers.
The full-time workers will help young people who are at risk of falling through the cracks by virtue of not being in employment, education, or training.
They will also work with those who are vulnerable to gang or criminal exploitation, or who are close to engaging in youth violence.
Part-time staff will reach out to young people in neighbourhoods renowned for anti-social behaviour and high levels of crime.
These five newcomers will allow the charity to up its weekly activities by eight, bringing its total offering to 23.
Outside of recruitment, the funding will also enable 40 young people - from across the four boroughs (and Thurrock) - to enlist on a mentoring support programme between January and April this year.
This programme - titled Vision Identity and Purpose (VIP) Mentoring - is designed to help participants develop greater resilience against the rigours of social media pressures and mental health issues.
While taking part the young people will have access to supportive adult and suitable professionals as they navigate the challenges in their lives.
The final opportunity afforded by the funding will be more diversionary excursions (subject to Covid-19 restrictions). Motivating this is a desire to expose these young people to opportunities that they would otherwise not have.
The manager of the charity's SW!TCH team, Anthony Stewart said: "We are thoroughly ecstatic to be able to provide our premium high-quality mentoring and outreach to vulnerable young people and families across east London and we offer our heartfelt thanks to the National Lottery and government for believing in our mentoring model."
