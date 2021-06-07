News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Dagenham chippy eyes UK record for longest chip

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 2:29 PM June 7, 2021   
image of chip

Staff at The Golden Fish believe this chip could be the country's longest. - Credit: The Golden Fish

Workers at a chippy in Dagenham are feeling confident they have fried the country's longest chip.

Staff at The Golden Fish in Becontree Avenue believe that at 22cm or 8.6 inches their chip smashes a previous record of 7.1 inches.

The family run eatery - which was opened by owner Jim Plows 50 years ago - has sent a photo of the potential record-breaker to the Guinness World Records.

Businesses, including the Golden Fish chippy on Becontree Avenue in Dagenham are opposing the counci

The Golden Fish chippy has been serving for 50 years. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Mr Plows' son-in-law, Jason Aiken, who manages the chippy, said: "We're pretty confident. From a quick Google search, we can't find anything to beat it. We've not found a bigger one yet.

image of the chip on a plate

The chip was fried and then frozen ahead of verification from the Guinness World Records team. - Credit: The Golden Fish

"Last year a 7.1 inch chip was reported, but we think we've smashed that."

You may also want to watch:

He described the potato it came from - a variety known as markies - as "massive". It was cut up, fried and frozen for posterity.

"I had never seen a spud as big," Jason said.

The Golden Fish in Becontree Ave, Dagenham, has won an award for being the "best takeaway in North L

The Golden Fish was named best takeaway in north London in 2015. L-R: Roy Plaster, Carol Gray, Jason Aiken, Jake Powell, and Steve Gray. - Credit: Paul Bennett

The potentially record-breaking find came on National Fish and Chip Day, which celebrates the industry and chippies including The Golden Fish which was named best in the UK in 2015.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham chippy eyes UK record for longest chip
  2. 2 Woman, 68, attacked in Dagenham
  3. 3 Barking and Dagenham hotspots identified where women feel unsafe
  1. 4 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Barking and Dagenham
  2. 5 Neighbours furious about Central Park hosting We Are FSTVL
  3. 6 It's contract decision time for Daggers as season comes to an end
  4. 7 Gascoigne's Got Talent show offers spotlight to Barking and Dagenham contestants
  5. 8 Barking Riverside protesters target developer as part of national building safety crisis campaign
  6. 9 Line-ups announced for free Dagenham festivals this summer
  7. 10 Car ownership 'not essential' in Barking and Dagenham, meeting hears
Business
Barking and Dagenham News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath

London Fire Brigade

Fire destroys flat above takeaway shop in Chadwell Heath

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
vidya sahota

Coronavirus

Woman, 107, receives Covid-19 vaccine as centre marks 50,000th jab

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Cecil Avenue, at the junction with Rosslyn Road, in Barking

Planning and Development

Community anger over hotel and pub plans in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Everyone Active operations manager Shane Smith with Becontree Heath Leisure Centre member Christina

Health

Leisure centre in Dagenham celebrates 10th anniversary

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus