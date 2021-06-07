Dagenham chippy eyes UK record for longest chip
- Credit: The Golden Fish
Workers at a chippy in Dagenham are feeling confident they have fried the country's longest chip.
Staff at The Golden Fish in Becontree Avenue believe that at 22cm or 8.6 inches their chip smashes a previous record of 7.1 inches.
The family run eatery - which was opened by owner Jim Plows 50 years ago - has sent a photo of the potential record-breaker to the Guinness World Records.
Mr Plows' son-in-law, Jason Aiken, who manages the chippy, said: "We're pretty confident. From a quick Google search, we can't find anything to beat it. We've not found a bigger one yet.
"Last year a 7.1 inch chip was reported, but we think we've smashed that."
He described the potato it came from - a variety known as markies - as "massive". It was cut up, fried and frozen for posterity.
"I had never seen a spud as big," Jason said.
The potentially record-breaking find came on National Fish and Chip Day, which celebrates the industry and chippies including The Golden Fish which was named best in the UK in 2015.
