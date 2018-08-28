Search

Dagenham choir singer releases gospel album

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 December 2018

Dagenham singer Ruth Talabi has released a gospel album. Picture: Ruth Talabi

A Dagenham chorister has released a solo album of gospel music.

The 40-year-old has been a passionate singer since childhood, honing her tones at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Rivers of Joy choir in Pettis Road.

“I’ve been composing and writing songs for 25 years, but this is my first major record that has come out,” she said.

Ruth, of Bromhall Road, worked with backup singers from the Brixton-based Delightful and DeMarves Crew for the album, entitled God of Possibility.

The accounting graduate has two master’s degrees under her belt, but is now turning her hand to music.

Despite her experience singing gospel as part of a group, she called performing her own songs live a “new venture”.

“This is a new environment and a new market I’m diving into,” she added.

