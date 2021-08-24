Dagenham church offers free course to help people live well on a budget

Published: 12:17 PM August 24, 2021

A Dagenham charity is offering free budgeting courses to support people impacted by the pandemic.

London Riverside Church in Parsloes Avenue is running the new course to provide tools and tips to help people with budgeting, saving and managing on a low income.

It's part of a life skills group in conjunction with Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

Life skills manager Eileen Riordan said: “The key to success in our courses is the sense of community.

“People are often struggling to make ends meet on their own and life, especially throughout this pandemic, can be hard but on our courses, we find that we have a lot of laughter as we share great tips and encourage each other.

“Being part of a life skills group can be a real boost because everyone, from all walks of life, are there supporting and encouraging one another.”

The new course starts on September 23 from 7pm to 9pm. Call 07394 554122 to book a place at the next CAP Life Skills course.