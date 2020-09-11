Dagenham based CU London celebrates after Coventry University named top for career prospects in Guardian guide

Coventry University, which has its CU London base at the former Dagenham Civic Centre in Rainham Road North, has been named joint top modern university in England in this years Guardian University Guide. Picture: CU London CU London

A university which has an outpost in the borough has been ranked joint top for career prospects.

Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University vice-chancellor, said: “The latest Guardian rankings contain plenty of positive news and we are proud that we are the top modern university in the Midlands, the second highest performing modern university in England and the joint top modern university for career prospects.

“To cap off an impressive performance, seven of our courses are ranked in the top ten in their subjects, and we could not be prouder of our colleagues and students who contributed to these successes.”

Hospitality, event management and tourism, as well as social work courses offered at CU London were among the top ten for their subject areas.

The Guardian University Guide determined career prospects based on a national survey, to indicate the percentage of graduates who find graduate-level jobs or go on to further study at professional or higher education level 15 months after graduation.