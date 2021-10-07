Hero who rescued schoolboy from dog attack in Dagenham scoops award

Published: 5:13 PM October 7, 2021

Artan Mahmood has received an award after rescuing a schoolboy from a dog attack in Dagenham. - Credit: Artan Mahmood

A father-of-five who rescued a six-year-old boy from a dog attack has scooped an award for his heroics.

Artan Mahmood from Dagenham won in the act of courage category of the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2021.

The retail worker snatched schoolboy Arjun Grewal from the jaws of the hound as it savaged the youngster in Ilchester Road.

Arjun, who was six at the time, had been walking home from Dorothy Barley Infants' School in November 2019 when the crazed canine attacked.

Artan said: "I am humbled and feel honoured to be selected as one of the finest people in Britain. For me it's unbelievable. I shall cherish this for the rest of my life.

"I made a difference to Arjun's family and that for me is the most important thing.

"I am happy to see him back at school having returned to normal life and his family being happy. If I had to do the same thing again - for anyone - then I would."

The humble hero, who told the Post afterwards that anyone would have stepped in, was hailed by the judges for boasting the best of British spirit.

They said: "When Artan heard the screams of Arjun he was singularly focused on one thing – to save Arjun’s life.

"His own safety was never a concern and he actually used his own body as a human shield to protect Arjun from the ferocious attack by the dog.

"Every time he was bitten he could have abandoned the rescue, but he didn’t and Arjun’s life was saved."

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, mum Sandeep, dad Harpal and Arjun at their home in Dagenham. - Credit: Jon King

After the attack, Arjun was unable to see out of his left eye for three days. He suffered two broken ribs as well as scratches and bites to his cheek, forehead, shoulder, stomach, back and chest.

The virtual awards ceremony was hosted by BBC One Breakfast show and Radio 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden with guest of honour Falklands War hero Simon Weston CBE.

Now in their sixth year, the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons celebrate remarkable people and pets.

Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, WWII hero Major Charles Holland, they recognise courage and achievement in categories including against all odds and service to country.

Charles Holland was awarded an MBE, Military Cross and, from the US government, a Bronze Star in 1948 for his bravery behind enemy lines.

After 1945, he dedicated his life to providing better hearing for people affected by the war.