Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google Archant

A Dagenham man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after being pulled over by police whilst driving near Colchester.

Essex Police officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra on the A12 near Marks Tey and carried out a drugs swipe test on the man, who tested positive.

His passenger was searched and around 50 wraps of suspected class A drugs were found.

A crackpipe was also found in the car.

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession of drugs and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

His passenger, a 19-year-old man from Leytonstone, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Both men were released under investigation whilst the police continue their enquiries.