Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex
PUBLISHED: 12:43 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 15 April 2020
Archant
A Dagenham man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after being pulled over by police whilst driving near Colchester.
Essex Police officers stopped a Vauxhall Astra on the A12 near Marks Tey and carried out a drugs swipe test on the man, who tested positive.
His passenger was searched and around 50 wraps of suspected class A drugs were found.
You may also want to watch:
A crackpipe was also found in the car.
The driver, a 55-year-old man from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession of drugs and being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.
His passenger, a 19-year-old man from Leytonstone, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Both men were released under investigation whilst the police continue their enquiries.
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.