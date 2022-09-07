News

Nature lovers got the opportunity to enjoy an "exotic" garden in Dagenham and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

Dagenham's John Seaman raised £325 for the Red Cross by inviting people to view his green space, which is themed around the hills of the Himalayas and includes six benches for visitors and three ponds.

John charged entrants £5 each over September 3 and 4 and donated the money to the charity.

He said: "Local people come to each garden, pay some money, have a walk around the garden, have a chat and perhaps buy some plants."

John initally took part in the National Garden Scheme over the course of two weekends in July and August, opening his space up to the public for £4.

That money was donated to causes supported by the NGS, such as nursing and health charities.

John raised £941 for the NGS over the course of those weekends: July 30 to August 1 and August 13 to 15.

After the success of those events, he decided to host the Red Cross event.

John explained: "The Red Cross [fundraiser] was quite short notice but [we're] seeing all the disasters that are happening on TV.

"We're seeing the suffering of families so it's important to do something."

John said his garden includes lots of tall, exotic-looking plants - Credit: John Seaman

All organic material stays in his garden to be composted, John said, and he does not use any chemicals or inorganic fertilisers.

"When you come into the garden, people say you're transported thousands of miles away.

"I used to call mine a 'secret garden' because it was for my eyes only but I learnt to be less introverted and to share it with other people," he said.

"It's a great way of raising money and meeting nice, like-minded people. We've all got to remember there's a lot of good out there.

"My neighbour comes and helps me all the time by manning the front of the house. She meets and greets people when they come to the garden. It's a community effort."

John's neighbour, Jumoke Olasope (Moke), has been helping him by organising plant sales and collecting entrance donations - Credit: John Seaman

Visitors can still go and view John's garden by calling him (07504 712818) and bringing £5 in cash.

He said: "If people still want to donate for coming into the garden or buying a plant, the money still goes straight to charity."