'He will not survive the cold': Family fear for missing Sphynx cat
A Dagenham family fear their hairless kitten will not survive the cold temperatures after he vanished yesterday.
Father-of-four Wayne Emerick is desperately searching for Sphynx cat Yoda, who went missing from his Park Drive garden on Sunday morning (January 23).
Wayne was out searching for the nine-month-old kitten overnight, and plans to use a drone to help the search later today.
He told the Post: "He will not survive in the cold.
"He's part of our family - a member of our family has gone missing.
"The kids are so upset as they're very attached, and they were the ones who chose him.
"Yoda has never gone further than the garden before, and he normally gets spooked and dashes straight back into the house.
"I'm worried someone might have taken him as he's so unique-looking."
The family's other kitten Jedi has been sitting in the garden "looking depressed" since Yoda went missing, Wayne said.
"They've grown up together," he added.
"We just want to find him and make sure he's okay."
Anyone who has any information or has seen Yoda can contact Wayne on 07379 745765 or Siobhan on 07546 068461.