Sphynx cat Yoda who went missing from Park Drive, Dagenham on Sunday (January 23)

A Dagenham family fear their hairless kitten will not survive the cold temperatures after he vanished yesterday.

Father-of-four Wayne Emerick is desperately searching for Sphynx cat Yoda, who went missing from his Park Drive garden on Sunday morning (January 23).

Wayne Emerick has been searching for missing cat Yoda all night

Wayne was out searching for the nine-month-old kitten overnight, and plans to use a drone to help the search later today.

He told the Post: "He will not survive in the cold.

"He's part of our family - a member of our family has gone missing.

"The kids are so upset as they're very attached, and they were the ones who chose him.

"Yoda has never gone further than the garden before, and he normally gets spooked and dashes straight back into the house.

"I'm worried someone might have taken him as he's so unique-looking."

The family have four children aged between eight and five weeks old

The family's other kitten Jedi has been sitting in the garden "looking depressed" since Yoda went missing, Wayne said.

"They've grown up together," he added.

"We just want to find him and make sure he's okay."

Anyone who has any information or has seen Yoda can contact Wayne on 07379 745765 or Siobhan on 07546 068461.

Kittens Yoda and Jedi are usually together in the garden, Wayne said

Yoda the Sphynx cat went missing from Park Drive, Dagenham

Wayne's children are very worried about missing cat Yoda




