Grown in Dagenham: Farm sells fruit and vegetables to hungry commuters

Dagenham Farm's head grower Alice Holden at the stall in Dagenham East station. Picture: Growing Communities Growing Communities

How fresh are your fruit and vegetables?

Commuters passing through Dagenham East will be able to buy organic produce grown just a few minutes' walk away from the station.

Cucumbers, salad and tomatoes will be harvested from Dagenham Farm - located on the edge of Central Park - just hours before it goes on sale at the station.

"The farm grows a wide variety of seasonal fruit and veg," explained Alice Holden, head grower at Dagenham Farm.

"It's fantastic to be able to share our bounty with people who live near the farm.

"As well as buying delicious produce, local residents can find out how to improve their physical and mental health by volunteering at the farm."

It is the third summer that social enterprise Growing Communities, which runs the farm, will host a stall at the station.

Passengers will be able to buy food at Dagenham East every Thursday evening between 5.30pm and 7.30pm from August 1.