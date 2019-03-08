Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Grown in Dagenham: Farm sells fruit and vegetables to hungry commuters

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2019

Dagenham Farm's head grower Alice Holden at the stall in Dagenham East station. Picture: Growing Communities

Dagenham Farm's head grower Alice Holden at the stall in Dagenham East station. Picture: Growing Communities

Growing Communities

How fresh are your fruit and vegetables?

Commuters passing through Dagenham East will be able to buy organic produce grown just a few minutes' walk away from the station.

Cucumbers, salad and tomatoes will be harvested from Dagenham Farm - located on the edge of Central Park - just hours before it goes on sale at the station.

You may also want to watch:

"The farm grows a wide variety of seasonal fruit and veg," explained Alice Holden, head grower at Dagenham Farm.

"It's fantastic to be able to share our bounty with people who live near the farm.

"As well as buying delicious produce, local residents can find out how to improve their physical and mental health by volunteering at the farm."

It is the third summer that social enterprise Growing Communities, which runs the farm, will host a stall at the station.

Passengers will be able to buy food at Dagenham East every Thursday evening between 5.30pm and 7.30pm from August 1.

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Grown in Dagenham: Farm sells fruit and vegetables to hungry commuters

Dagenham Farm's head grower Alice Holden at the stall in Dagenham East station. Picture: Growing Communities

Air ambulance visits West Ham training ground to mark anniversary

Mat and Sarah Nice wtih West Ham chairman David Gold and London's Air Ambulance staff during the visit to the club's training ground. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Last chance to take part in food market relocation consultation

An artist's impression of the proposed wholesale market site at Barking Reach at Dagenham Dock. Picture: City of London Corporation

MP pressures companies after fire as residents put in ‘outrageous’ situation

Samuel Garside House covered in scaffolding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Bishop of Barking joins calls on Boris Johnson to allow more refugees into the UK

The Bishop of Barking Peter Hill. Picture: Ellie Hoskins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists