Man, 22, arrested in connection with fatal Dagenham crash

PUBLISHED: 14:40 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 04 May 2020

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

A man has been arrested following a fatal crash at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham. Picture: Google

A man has been arrested following a media appeal in connection with a fatal car crash.

The 22-year-old was arrested at about lunchtime on Monday, May 4, after detectives urged the public to help them trace a man they wanted to speak to. He remains in police custody.

A 57-year-old man at the scene of a collision between a white Mercedes C220 Sport and white Ford B-Max at the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane in Dagenham on Thursday, April 30.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call 020 8597 4874, call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

