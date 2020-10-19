‘Suspicious’ fire does ‘severe’ damage to Dagenham grocer’s shop

An investigation is underway following a “suspicious” fire at a shop in Oxlow Lane. Picture: Hayley Brooks Archant

An investigation is underway following a “suspicious” fire at a shop.

Firefighters alerted the police to the blaze at 1.07am on Saturday, October 17. Picture: Hayley Brooks Firefighters alerted the police to the blaze at 1.07am on Saturday, October 17. Picture: Hayley Brooks

Firefighters alerted the police to the blaze in Oxlow Lane, Dagenham, at 1.07am on Saturday, October 17.

A Met police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a number of items had been set alight outside a grocery store.

“There were no reported injuries, but there was severe damage to the outside of the building.”

Police have yet to make any arrests, but enquiries by the east area command unti continue.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 688/17Oct. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.