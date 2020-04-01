Search

Cars and bus stop destroyed in blaze after Dagenham police pursuit ends in crash

PUBLISHED: 14:08 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 01 April 2020

The blaze in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

The blaze in Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

Two cars, a street lamp and a bus stop were destroyed by fire after a crash ended a police pursuit in Dagenham.

A fire broke out after a crash in Hedgemans Road in Dagenham. Picture: Keenan MitchellA fire broke out after a crash in Hedgemans Road in Dagenham. Picture: Keenan Mitchell

The blaze in Hedgemans Road last night (Tuesday, March 31) also damaged a telegraph pole, a bus shelter and a small part of the fascia of a terraced house.

A Met Police spokeswoman said officers in Dagenham had requested a vehicle to stop around 8.35pm.

“The driver refused to do so and a pursuit was authorised,” she said.

“Officers lost sight of the vehicle and shortly afterwards the car was found alight on Hedgemans Road.

“No other vehicle is thought to have been involved in the collision.

“A number of suspects made off from the car.”

There were no reported injuries from the crash and no one has been arrested.

London Fire Brigade was called at 8.38pm to reports of cars alight following a collision, a spokeswoman said.

The brigade’s 999 control officers received 13 calls about the blaze, which was under control by 9.32pm.

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters from Barking and Dagenham stations attended the scene.

