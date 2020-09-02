Dagenham fire station first in capital to use new 32 metre engine
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 September 2020
Dagenham will be the first station in the capital to have a new 32-metre aerial ladder fire engine.
The vehicle is expected to improve London Fire Brigade’s ability to deal with high rise incidents and becomes operational at 8pm on Friday, September 4.
London fire commissioner, Andy Roe, said: “Our new aerial ladders are more responsive, quicker to set up and improve our ability to fight fires and rescue people from height.
“Our determination to get these working on London’s streets despite the challenges Covid-19 has given us shows our commitment to improve our response, especially at high rise incidents.”
Twelve new 32 metre appliances, known as turntable ladders, are due to go into service.
The ladder’s reach means machines can be placed further away from incidents and overcome obstacles which would otherwise have caused problems.
It can reach its top height within a minute.
