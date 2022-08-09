Dagenham fire families receive thousands in donated cash

The fire in Dagenham was one of many that broke out on July 19, the warmest UK day on record - Credit: Ben Lynch

Donations have been paid to families affected by last month's devastating fire in Dagenham, according to Barking and Dagenham Council.

The authority set up a GoFundMe page in the aftermath of the blaze, in the Beam Parklands and Ballards Road area on July 19.

An update was posted on the council's website to say that almost £31,000 (or 80 per cent of the money raised by July 28) would be shared equally between 17 families whose homes were destroyed.

Around £7,700 would be split between another 15 families who had to leave their homes for 24 hours or more.

The fundraiser has now raised more than £44,800 and any further money donated will go directly to the affected households in the same 80pc to 20pc split, a council spokesperson said.

They added: "Initial payments have been made to residents in all but two of the uninhabitable properties.

"This is in addition to emergency hardship payments that households have received to enable them to purchase items for their home and decide themselves what they need.

"One of the remaining households has now been contacted and a payment is being arranged.

"The other remaining household has not yet made any contact with the council so we are working with the police to try and help with this."

The authority said it recognises further financial support may be needed and the council has a hardship fund for this.

It moved 12 households into temporary accommodation in the fire's aftermath.

The spokesperson said that three have been moved into Reside properties, the council's housing company, while one is in council sheltered accommodation.

"A further four households have thankfully been able to return home and one of those now has an extra care package in place," they added.

"Two households are in temporary accommodation that is now being paid for by their insurers, another is in extra-care accommodation and the remaining household are staying with family but we are trying to support them into a Reside property."

The council said it would continue to offer wellbeing support to families from Barking Learning Centre but this will be reviewed.

The spokesperson encouraged people to keep donating to the fundraising page at gofundme.com/f/help-for-families-beam-parklands-fire-2022.