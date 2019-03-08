Search

Dagenham fire station giving residents a peek behind big red doors for open day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2019

Residents at Dagenham fire station's 2017 open day. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Residents at Dagenham fire station's 2017 open day. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

Dagenham fire station is opening its big red doors for residents for its regular open day.

Fire fighters will be showing people in on Sunday, September 15, giving them the opportunity to see brand new fire engines, get fire safety advice and arrange home safety visits.

The day is to include fun and games like bouncy castles and an ice cream van as well.

Dagenham's blue watch commander and 22-year fire brigade veteran Mark McLachlan will be at the event.

"Residents can see what we do behind these big red doors that they don't get to see behind much," he said.

"It's to see a bit more in-depth what we do on a day-to-day basis.

"We're also hoping to have our fire cadets down to have a chat with youngsters that [are thinking] about joining.

So the open day can happen, the station will be on what's called 'secondary mobilisation', meaning they'll only be called if there's a major incident.

Police and paramedics from the area will also be around to meet residents.

Most Read

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling’s March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Post letters: Fire watchers, tidy gardens, from mouths of children, Macmillan coffee morning and Bowel cancer walk

Scott Jones and Clare Papworth are Barking and Dagenham's fire watchers. Picture: JON KING

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Scheme set to help unpaid carers in Barking and Dagenham spot early health warning signs

NELFT is launching a new service to help unpaid carers know when to get help. Picture: PA Images

