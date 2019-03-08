Gallery

Family fun at Dagenham fire station open day

Freddie Bradford, seven, in the driving seat with firefighter Dave Dighton. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Youngsters were able to find out what it's like being a firefighter at Dagenham fire station's open day.

The family event, which took place on Sunday, allowed people to go behind the usually-closed doors at the Rainham Road North station and meet staff.

Children were able to see inside a fire engine, learn how to use a hose and try on some of the uniform.

Other activities included a bouncy castle and funfair rides, while there was also the chance to watch vehicle displays and see firefighters carry out demonstrations.

There was also the opportunity to speak to members of the London Fire Brigade to get fire safety advice.

Dagenham fire station has opened its doors to the public several times since it was refurbished in 2015.

New features include a six-storey training tower and better provision for female crew members, as well as rooms for public hire.