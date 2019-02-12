Dagenham fireman scoops award after saving tourist’s life

Fireman Ash Perham, 50, saved a woman's life after she collapsed on the street. Picture: LFB Archant

An off duty firefighter has scooped an award for saving a holiday maker’s life.

Dagenham watch manager, Ash Perham, was going to work in Frizlands Lane when he saw people around a woman on the floor in November 2016.

Ash, 50, said: “I asked if everything was okay. A woman visiting from India had collapsed and as I tilted her head back she went into cardiac arrest.”

Quick-thinking Ash started resuscitating and continued to give the life-saving treatment after paramedics arrived.

The lady was taken to hospital and later made a full recovery.

Father of two Ash was recommended for the Royal Humane Award by the British Transport Police (BTP) receiving the honour on Tuesday last week.

Ash, who lives in Spain, said: “I’m humbled to receive this award. In August, I will retire after 30 years service and this is a fitting end to my career.

“The most important thing though is that she survived.”

A BTP spokesman said: “Ash showed exceptional professionalism in saving this woman’s life.”