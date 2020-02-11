Search

Advanced search

Fire at Dagenham flats destroys bin storeroom

PUBLISHED: 13:03 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 11 February 2020

A fire broke out in a bin storeroom at a block of flats on Vicarage Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

A fire broke out in a bin storeroom at a block of flats on Vicarage Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Archant

A bin storeroom was destroyed by a fire at a block of flats in Dagenham.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were at the scene in Vicarage Road after the brigade was called shortly after 7pm last night (February 10).

You may also want to watch:

Smoke from the ground floor storeroom rose to several floors of the building but was ventilated using a jet dry riser.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Barking and Ilford fire stations had the fire under control by 8.28pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be a hell of an inconvenience’: Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

How a Dagenham teacher’s impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Man stabbed inside Barking nightclub

A 31-year old man was stabbed in the stomach in The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking in the early hours of this morning (February 7). Picture: Google

Tribute to former Barking and Dagenham mayoress who set up shopmobility service

Eileen Bunn (fifth from left) with her husband Laurey and members of their family. Picture: Jeff Rolph

Most Read

‘It’s going to be a hell of an inconvenience’: Dagenham parking zone slammed by neighbours

Mark Christy from Dagenham took this photo of grandson Ollie’s toy car in a controlled parking zone bay outside his home in a bid to highlight how narrow the space is. Picture: Mark Christy

Bishop of Brentwood visits Dagenham school

The Bishop of Brentwood meets Max, the school dog. Picture: All Saints

How a Dagenham teacher’s impromptu lesson led to pupils publishing their personal stories

Sam Norwood and fellow Robert Clack history teacher Katy Staten with some of the pupils who curated their own exhibition. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Man stabbed inside Barking nightclub

A 31-year old man was stabbed in the stomach in The Deuce Lounge in London Road, Barking in the early hours of this morning (February 7). Picture: Google

Tribute to former Barking and Dagenham mayoress who set up shopmobility service

Eileen Bunn (fifth from left) with her husband Laurey and members of their family. Picture: Jeff Rolph

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham BC’s Omokayode proves superb guest with win for Islington against Jersey

Dagenham BC's Michael Omokayode (front, left) with Islington BC in Jersey

TKJ Club tastes success at second competition of year

TKJ Club members at the competition in High Wycombe. Picture: TKJ

Fire at Dagenham flats destroys bin storeroom

A fire broke out in a bin storeroom at a block of flats on Vicarage Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

1,500 parents in Barking and Dagenham fined for taking children out of school

The councils fines parents in Barking and Dagenham only when asked to by schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham pupil gets a first in his dissertation - in Year 9

Kai Joseph has achieved a first in his dissertation and had his work published in the Scholar magazine. Picture: All Saints
Drive 24