Fire at Dagenham flats destroys bin storeroom

A fire broke out in a bin storeroom at a block of flats on Vicarage Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Archant

A bin storeroom was destroyed by a fire at a block of flats in Dagenham.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were at the scene in Vicarage Road after the brigade was called shortly after 7pm last night (February 10).

Smoke from the ground floor storeroom rose to several floors of the building but was ventilated using a jet dry riser.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Barking and Ilford fire stations had the fire under control by 8.28pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.