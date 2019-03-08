Appeal by Ford worker diagnosed with cancer linked to deadly asbestos

Stephen Goodwright in his younger days with his family. Picture: HJA HJA

A former Ford Dagenham worker is calling on ex-colleagues to come forward after he was diagnosed with asbestos-related cancer.

Stephen Goodwright worked in the car plant's foundry, which produced mouldings to make engine parts, between 1974 and 1985.

At that time, asbestos was used for insulation, and he believes he was exposed to the deadly dust while he was employed there.

The 66-year-old, who now lives in Walderslade, Kent, was diagnosed with mesothelioma - a form of cancer that can be brought on by breathing in asbestos particles - in March this year.

He said: "There was dust all over the place and in the air. We never knew what it was and weren't provided with any masks or anything like that.

"I started feeling breathless in February and was told that I had mesothelioma in March. I knew something was up but I didn't expect this.

"I'm just trying to keep myself upbeat really as what will be will be. There's no real point in worrying about it as it won't do me any good."

Stephen, who has two children and two stepchildren, is now hoping former colleagues will come forward with information about what life was like at the factory during the time he worked there.

The Ford factory opened in 1931 and at its peak, employed around 40,000 people.

He said: "I'm appealing for others to come forward who worked in the foundry to help me with my case.

"I am just trying to secure a settlement for being exposed to asbestos, which could ultimately end my life, so that I can help support my family."

Isobel Lovett, partner and head of industrial disease at solicitors Hodge Jones and Allen, said: "Mr Goodwright worked in a dusty environment at the Ford plant where it is well known that asbestos was used as insulation.

"We believe he was exposed to asbestos there and we are now appealing to all of Mr Goodwright's former colleagues who he worked with to come forward and help with our investigation.

Anybody with information should call Isobel Lovett on 020 7874 8502 or email ilovett@hja.net