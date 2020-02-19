Crews tackling Dagenham garage fire

Foxlands Road in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Firefighters have been called to a garage fire in Dagenham.

The blaze broke out in Foxlands Road, near Dagenham East station, at around 9am today (Wednesday, February 19).

Crews from Dagenham and Barking fire stations are at the scene after seven calls were made to the London Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire, affecting a single storey garage, is not known at this time.