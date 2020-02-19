Search

Crews tackling Dagenham garage fire

PUBLISHED: 10:31 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 19 February 2020

Foxlands Road in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Foxlands Road in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Firefighters have been called to a garage fire in Dagenham.

The blaze broke out in Foxlands Road, near Dagenham East station, at around 9am today (Wednesday, February 19).

Crews from Dagenham and Barking fire stations are at the scene after seven calls were made to the London Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire, affecting a single storey garage, is not known at this time.

