Crews tackling Dagenham garage fire
PUBLISHED: 10:31 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 19 February 2020
Google Maps
Firefighters have been called to a garage fire in Dagenham.
You may also want to watch:
The blaze broke out in Foxlands Road, near Dagenham East station, at around 9am today (Wednesday, February 19).
Crews from Dagenham and Barking fire stations are at the scene after seven calls were made to the London Fire Brigade.
The cause of the fire, affecting a single storey garage, is not known at this time.