Amateur gardener offers peek inside one of Dagenham’s ‘most beautiful’ gardens

PUBLISHED: 15:46 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 15 July 2020

Keen gardener Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala has more than 150 flower pots in the garden of his Dagenham home. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

A keen gardener with more than 150 flower pots in his back garden has offered a peek at his prized blooms.

Shibukumar would spend up to seven hours a day in his garden during the lockdown. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan SaralaShibukumar would spend up to seven hours a day in his garden during the lockdown. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala can spend up to seven hours a day nurturing the plants and flowers in the garden of his home in Ivyhouse Road, Dagenham.

The chef caught the gardening bug from his father Gopalan who passed on his love to Shibukumar whose 150 metre long garden blazes with pinks, yellows, blues and greens.

“I started five years ago when I bought the house. Gardening is my passion. I love to garden whenever I get the chance. Now we have one of the most beautiful gardens in Dagenham.

Shibukumar grows flowers, plants and vegetables. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan SaralaShibukumar grows flowers, plants and vegetables. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

“I wake up everyday at 5.30 or six o’clock and start working. It’s full of flowers,” Shibukumar said.

The 52 year old’s plot has a range of flowers including roses, gladioli and his favourite, azaleas, as well as vegetables ranging from butternut squash to marrow. And it has become a hit with family and friends who visit.

Wife Reshmi said: “There are all types of plants. It is fantastic.”

Would you like to share pictures of your own garden? If so, email jonathan.king@archant.co.uk

