Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 February 2019

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Gas mains underneath Rainham Road South are set to be replaced in a project due to begin next month.

New pipes, expected to last for more than 80 years, are due to be installed, as the existing ones are ageing.

The work is set to be carried out between the junctions with Foxlands Road and Oxlow Lane, and is scheduled to last until July.

To allow the work to be carried out safely, Surrey Road will be closed at the junction with Rainham Road South for around three weeks in April.

Bus stops and parking bays along Rainham Road South will also be temporarily suspended in phases between March and July.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

Gas company Cadent, which is carrying out the work, is encouraging people living in the area to attend an information event at Dagenham and Redbridge FC’s Victoria Road ground on Tuesday, February 12 beween 4pm and 7pm.

Authorising engineer Michael Morris said: “This project will help ensure local people stay connected to safe and reliable gas supplies for many decades to come.

“The number of disruptive unplanned repair jobs required on ageing gas mains will also be reduced.

“The work is being planned in close discussion with the local authority and we’ll do all we can to ensure it’s delivered with as little disruption as possible to the area.”

