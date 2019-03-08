Search

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 July 2019

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Copyright (c) 2019 Rex Features. NO REUSE - PAID FOR PHOTO

A Dagenham schoolgirl has been praised for her "absolutely flawless" performance in the final of a TV talent contest.

Keira Laver, nine, has been wowing both the judges and the audience in The Voice Kids, becoming one of four youngsters to reach Saturday's final.

She performed Elton John's hit Can You Feel The Love Tonight before singing a duet of When You Believe with her mentor Jessie J.

Keira, who has been singing since she was three, said she entered the ITV talent contest "because I wanted to make everybody happy with my voice and to see if there were bigger things out there for me".

Jessie J was full of praise for the youngster - the youngest of the four finalists - saying: "I am so proud, you have dealt with this so well at such a young age."

She was hailed as "absolutely flawless" by host Emma Willis, with judge Pixie Lott saying her perfomance was "so beautiful".

McFly singer Danny Jones added: "At nine years old, to have that composure and the delivery and the way you tell a story is truly amazing."

And although she didn't win the competition - that accolade went to 13-year-old Sam Wilkinson - Keira said that she enjoyed her time performing for millions of television viewers.

"It felt spectacular to be on national television for the first time and now it feels just the same," she said.

"People have reacted really well to my success on the show and been very supportive."

In the week before the final, the Beam County Primary School pupil and her mum Sarah were invited to Romania, where Keira sang on stage during the soundcheck for Jessie J's gig.

Sarah said that preparations for the show have been "quite noisy, but fabulous", adding: "It has been very surreal watching Keira performing on TV.

"It has been wonderful to watch her dream come true, I am so proud of her.

"This has been a fantastic opportunity and experience for Keira."

To watch Keira's performances in The Voice Kids, visit itv.com/hub

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

